Air Canada Jetz A319 June 2020 operations as of 22MAY20

Air Canada in June 2020 plans to add Air Canada Jetz aircraft to its scheduled operation, currently listed for the month of June 2020. The 58-seater all-Business Class Airbus A319 aircraft will be sold as Premium Economy, operating on following routes.



Toronto – Montreal 2 daily (overall 9 daily)

AC490 YYZ0920 – 1034YUL 319 D

AC492 YYZ1905 – 2019YUL 319 D



AC493 YUL0700 – 0819YYZ 319 D

AC491 YUL1645 – 1804YYZ 319 D



Toronto – Ottawa 2 daily (overall 8 daily)

AC496 YYZ0700 – 0800YOW 319 D

AC498 YYZ1700 – 1800YOW 319 D



AC497 YOW0900 – 1004YYZ 319 D

AC499 YOW1900 – 2004YYZ 319 D