Iran Air S20 Milan aircraft changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Iran Air in earlier this month adjusted operational aircraft for Tehran Imam Khomeini – Milan Malpensa route. The weekly service saw A330-200 replacing A300-600R since 02MAY20, for summer 2020 season. The following is operational schedule for the period of 03JUL20 – 18SEP20.

IR751 IKA0650 – 0950MXP 330 5
IR752 MXP1150 – 1930IKA 330 5

