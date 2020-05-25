Iran Air in earlier this month adjusted operational aircraft for Tehran Imam Khomeini – Milan Malpensa route. The weekly service saw A330-200 replacing A300-600R since 02MAY20, for summer 2020 season. The following is operational schedule for the period of 03JUL20 – 18SEP20.
IR751 IKA0650 – 0950MXP 330 5
IR752 MXP1150 – 1930IKA 330 5
Iran Air S20 Milan aircraft changes
Posted
Iran Air in earlier this month adjusted operational aircraft for Tehran Imam Khomeini – Milan Malpensa route. The weekly service saw A330-200 replacing A300-600R since 02MAY20, for summer 2020 season. The following is operational schedule for the period of 03JUL20 – 18SEP20.