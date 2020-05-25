Volotea outlines post-COVID 19 network expansion in S20

Volotea last week announced further network expansion for summer 2020, where the airline introduces additional 41 new routes. The total number of new routes to be launched (including April 2020) now stands at 88. Previously announced 47 new routes will be maintained, including those launched in early-April 2020, prior to temporary service suspension since 13APR20. Planned new routes previously scheduled during this period, will now commence from mid-June 2020, as the airline plans to resume operation on 12JUN20, as of 22MAY20.



Routes marked with * represents new routes opened for reservation last week.



Athens – Cagliari eff 12JUN20 2 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 29MAY20)

*Athens – Corfu eff 03JUL20 4 weekly 717 (1 daily from 25JUL20)

Athens – Lyon eff 13JUN20 2 weekly A319 (A319/717 from 10OCT20; Previous plan: eff 18APR20)

Athens – Marseille eff 13JUN20 2 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 20MAY20)

Athens – Split eff 14JUN20 2 weekly A319/717 (Previous plan: eff 19APR20)

Bari – Kefallinia eff 08JUL20 1 weekly 717 (until 30SEP20)

Bari – Lyon eff 15JUN20 2 weekly A319/717 ( Previous plan: eff 16APR20)

Bari – Split eff 08JUL20 1 weekly A319 (until 30SEP20)

*Bastia – Lyon eff 04JUL20 4 weekly A319 (1 daily 24JUL20 – 01SEP20)

*Bastia – Paris Beauvais eff 04JUL20 2 weekly A319 (1 weekly from 01OCT20)

*Bastia – Rennes eff 03JUL20 2 weekly A319 (1 weekly from 01OCT20)

*Biarritz – Lille eff 06JUL20 2 weekly A319

*Biarritz – Rennes eff 06JUL20 2 weekly A319

*Biarritz – Strasbourg eff 06JUL20 2 weekly A319

Bilbao – Cagliari eff 13JUN20 1 weekly A319 (717 in July/August; Previous plan: eff 30MAY20)

*Bilbao – Castellon eff 11JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 17OCT20)

Bilbao – Corvera eff 13JUN20 2 weekly 717 (Previous plan: eff 30MAY20)

Bilbao – Mahon eff 13JUN20 2 weekly 717 (5 weekly 03JUL20 – 31AUG20; Previous plan: eff 30MAY20)

*Bilbao – Valencia eff 05JUL20 2 weekly 717 (4 weekly from 04SEP20)

Cagliari – Deauville eff 16JUN20 1 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 14APR20)

Cagliari – Hannover eff 13JUN20 1 weekly A319

Genoa – Irakleion eff 08JUL20 1 weekly 717 (until 30SEP20)

*Ibiza – Alicante eff 05JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 27SEP20)

*Ibiza – Granada eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 28SEP20)

*Ibiza – Santiago de Compostela eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 28SEP20)

*Ibiza – Zaragoza eff 04JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 26SEP20)

*Lamezia Terme – Trieste eff 06JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 28SEP20)

*Lyon – Ajaccio eff 04JUL20 4 weekly A319 (1 daily 24JUL20 – 02SEP20)

Lyon – Corfu eff 14JUN20 2 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 14JUN20)

Lyon – Faro eff 15JUN20 2 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 16APR20)

*Lyon – Figari eff 04JUL20 4 weekly A319 (1 daily 24JUL20 – 03SEP20)

Lyon – Irakleion eff 13JUN20 1 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 18APR20)

Lyon – Malaga eff 12JUN20 2 weekly A319/717 (Previous plan: eff 17APR20)

Lyon – Thira eff 17JUN20 1 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 22APR20)

Madrid – Faro eff 14JUN20 2 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 31MAY20)

*Mahon – Alicante eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 25SEP20)

*Mahon – Granada eff 06JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 28SEP20)

*Mahon – Malaga eff 05JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 27SEP20)

*Mahon – Santiago de Compostela eff 05JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 27SEP20)

*Mahon – Seville eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 25SEP20)

*Mahon – Valencia eff 05JUL20 3 weekly 717 (until 28SEP20)

Marseille – Castellon eff 16JUN20 1 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 16JUN20)

*Marseille – Tenerife South eff 17OCT20 1 weekly A319

*Montpellier – Figari eff 05JUL20 2 weekly A319 (1 weekly from 02OCT20)

Mykonos – Dubrovnik eff 13JUN20 2 weekly A319/717 (until 03OCT20; Previous plan: eff 13JUN20)

Mykonos – Irakleion eff 12JUN20 2 weekly 717 (Previous plan: eff 29MAY20)

Mykonos – Turin eff 08JUL20 1 weekly A319

Nantes – Varna eff 16JUN20 1 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 14APR20; until 29SEP20)

*Nice – Brest eff 03JUL20 2 weekly A319

*Nice – Caen eff 03JUL20 2 weekly A319

Olbia – Ancona eff 12JUN20 1 weekly A319 (2 weekly A319/717 from 03JUL20; until 02OCT20)

Olbia – Bologna eff 03JUL20 1 daily A319 (2 daily 24JUL20 – 31AUG20, 2 weekly from 06OCT20. Expanded frequency)

Olbia – Marseille eff 12JUN20 1 weekly 717 (A319 from 03JUL20; until 02OCT20)

*Olbia – Pescara eff 06JUL20 2 weekly A319 (until 28SEP20)

Olbia – Pisa eff 12JUN20 3 weekly A319/717 (Previous plan: eff 29MAY20)

*Olbia – Trieste eff 06JUL20 2 weekly A319 (until 28SEP20)

Palermo – Dubrovnik eff 08JUL20 1 weekly 717 (until 30SEP20)

*Palermo – Trieste eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 717

*Palma Mallorca – Alicante eff 06JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 28SEP20)

Palma Mallorca – Deauville eff 17JUN20 1 weekly 717 (A319 in July/August 2020; Previous plan: eff 15APR20)

Palma Mallorca – Strasbourg eff 17JUN20 1 weekly A319 (Previous plan: eff 13MAY20)

*Palma Mallorca – Valencia eff 04JUL20 2 weekly 717 (until 26SEP20)

*Palma Mallorca – Zaragoza eff 04JUL20 3 weekly 717 (until 28SEP20)

*Perpignan – Lille eff 03JUL20 2 weekly A319

*Rennes – Ajaccio eff 04JUL20 2 weekly A319 (1 weekly from 30SEP20)

*Rennes – Bastia eff 03JUL20 2 weekly A319 (1 weekly from 03OCT20)

*Rennes – Figari eff 04JUL20 2 weekly A319 (1 weekly from 30SEP20)

*Thessaloniki – Irakleion eff 12JUN20 2 weekly 717

*Thessaloniki – Mykonos eff 13JUN20 2 weekly 717 (until 03OCT20)

*Thessaloniki – Thira eff 05JUL20 3 weekly 717

*Turin – Alghero eff 04JUL20 2 weekly A319

*Turin – Catania eff 03JUL20 4 weekly A319 (1 daily from 25JUL20)

Venice – Kalamata eff 17JUN20 1 weekly 717 (Previous plan: eff 03JUN20)

Verona – Preveza eff 08JUL20 1 weekly A319 (until 30SEP20)

Verona – Skiathos eff 07JUL20 1 weekly A319 (until 29SEP20)



Previously added new routes in April 2020, prior to temporary suspension:

Alicante – Luxembourg eff 04APR20 2 weekly A319/717 (A319 only from 01JUL20)

Alicante – Naples eff 04APR20 2 weekly A319/717 (A319 only from 30MAY20)

Lyon – Bilbao eff 10APR20 2 weekly A319/717

Lyon – Caen eff 10APR20 2 weekly A319/717

Nantes – Barcelona eff 10APR20 2 weekly A319

Nantes – Nice eff 10APR20 2 weekly A319

Strasbourg – Barcelona eff 10APR20 2 weekly A319

Toulouse – Dubrovnik eff 04APR20 2 weekly A319

Toulouse – Hannover eff 05APR20 1 weekly A319 (2 weekly on selected weeks)

Toulouse – Madrid eff 03APR20 2 weekly A319 (No operation 29JUN20 – 03SEP20)

Turin – Lamezia Terme eff 06APR20 2 weekly A319 (4 weekly 28JUL20 – 31AUG20, expanded frequency; Selected flights operated by 717)

Venice – Hannover eff 06APR20 2 weekly 717

Venice – Luxembourg eff 05APR20 2 weekly 717