Jeju Air adds Yeosu service in 2Q20

Jeju Air in late-April 2020 launched new domestic service to Yeosu, where the airline operates 1 daily flight each from Jeju and Seoul Gimpo. Currently service to Yeosu is scheduled until 30JUN20.
Jeju – Yeosu eff 29APR20 1 daily
7C612 CJU1710 – 1800RSU 737 D
7C611 RSU1030 – 1120CJU 737 D
Seoul Gimpo – Yeosu eff 29APR20 1 daily (11 weekly from 05JUN20)
7C302 GMP0855 – 1000RSU 737 D
7C304 GMP1740 – 1840RSU 737 x234
7C301 RSU1830 – 1930GMP 737 D
7C303 RSU1910 – 2010GMP 737 x234
7C304/303 operates from 05JUN20.
