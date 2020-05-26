Croatia Airlines from June 2020 plans to resume service to Denmark, where the airline schedules Zagreb – Copenhagen route from 01JUN20. Initially service is scheduled with Dash8-Q400 aircraft, operating daily. Further adjustment likely.
OU480 ZAG0810 – 1035CPH DH4 D
OU481 CPH1120 – 1340ZAG DH4 D
Croatia Airlines resumes Copenhagen service from June 2020
Posted
Croatia Airlines from June 2020 plans to resume service to Denmark, where the airline schedules Zagreb – Copenhagen route from 01JUN20. Initially service is scheduled with Dash8-Q400 aircraft, operating daily. Further adjustment likely.