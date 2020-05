AirAsia June 2020 International operations as of 25MAY20

AirAsia has filed International service for the month of June 2020, according to recent schedule update, which also reflected on the airline’s booking system. As of 25MAY20, the airline’s International interim schedule is scheduled from 10JUN20 to 30JUN20, as schedule on/after 01JUL20 remains pending.



Kuala Lumpur – Bangalore eff 17JUN20 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Chennai eff 15JUN20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka eff 15JUN20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City eff 10JUN20 1 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta eff 10JUN20 1 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Manila eff 15JUN20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu eff 10JUN20 4 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Pekanbaru eff 11JUN20 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh eff 11JUN20 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Singapore eff 13JUN20 2 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Tiruchirapalli eff 16JUN20 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Yangon eff 10JUN20 4 weekly

Kuching – Singapore eff 14JUN20 4 weekly

Penang – Medan Kualanamu eff 11JUN20 3 weekly

Penang – Singapore eff 13JUN20 1 daily