Star Alliance carrier EVA Air and subsidiary UNI Air in the last few days filed extended service cancellations from Taichung and Kaohsiung (Central and Southern Taiwan). The airline’s International and Cross-strait service from both airports are now cancelled until 31AUG20 inclusive.
EVA Air BR-coded flight number service:
Kaohsiung – Fukuoka 6 weekly
Kaohsiung – Guangzhou 2 weekly
Kaohsiung – Macau 9 weekly
Kaohsiung – Ningbo 2 weekly
Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai 7 weekly
Kaohsiung – Seoul Incheon 7 weekly
Kaohsiung – Shanghai Pu Dong 5 weekly
Kaohsiung – Tianjin 1 weekly
Kaohsiung – Tokyo Narita 7 weekly
Taichung – Macau 7 weekly
Taichung – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly
UNI Air B7-coded flight number service:
Kaohsiung – Fuzhou 2 weekly
Kaohsiung – Hangzhou 2 weekly
Kaohsiung – Wuxi 2 weekly
Taichung – Guangzhou 2 weekly
Taichung – Shenzhen 2 weekly
Taichung – Wuxi 2 weekly
EVA Air extends Taichung / Kaohsiung cancellations until late-Aug 2020
Posted
Star Alliance carrier EVA Air and subsidiary UNI Air in the last few days filed extended service cancellations from Taichung and Kaohsiung (Central and Southern Taiwan). The airline’s International and Cross-strait service from both airports are now cancelled until 31AUG20 inclusive.