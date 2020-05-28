EVA Air extends Taichung / Kaohsiung cancellations until late-Aug 2020

Star Alliance carrier EVA Air and subsidiary UNI Air in the last few days filed extended service cancellations from Taichung and Kaohsiung (Central and Southern Taiwan). The airline’s International and Cross-strait service from both airports are now cancelled until 31AUG20 inclusive.



EVA Air BR-coded flight number service:

Kaohsiung – Fukuoka 6 weekly

Kaohsiung – Guangzhou 2 weekly

Kaohsiung – Macau 9 weekly

Kaohsiung – Ningbo 2 weekly

Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai 7 weekly

Kaohsiung – Seoul Incheon 7 weekly

Kaohsiung – Shanghai Pu Dong 5 weekly

Kaohsiung – Tianjin 1 weekly

Kaohsiung – Tokyo Narita 7 weekly

Taichung – Macau 7 weekly

Taichung – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly



UNI Air B7-coded flight number service:

Kaohsiung – Fuzhou 2 weekly

Kaohsiung – Hangzhou 2 weekly

Kaohsiung – Wuxi 2 weekly

Taichung – Guangzhou 2 weekly

Taichung – Shenzhen 2 weekly

Taichung – Wuxi 2 weekly