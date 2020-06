Philippine Airlines June 2020 Domestic operations as of 31MAY20

Philippine Airlines today (01JUN20) gradually resumes scheduled operation, initially on domestic market. Planned domestic operation for the month of June 2020, as of 31MAY20 as follows.



Further changes remain likely.



Cebu – Bacolod eff 15JUN20 5 weekly

Cebu – Busuanga eff 15JUN20 1 daily

Cebu – Butuan eff 15JUN20 5 weekly

Cebu – Cagayan de Oro eff 15JUN20 5 weekly (1 daily from 27JUN20)

Cebu – Caticlan eff 15JUN20 5 weekly

Cebu – Davao eff 08JUN20 1 daily

Cebu – Dipolog eff 22JUN20 4 weekly

Cebu – General Santos eff 15JUN20 4 weekly

Cebu – Ilo Ilo eff 17JUN20 3 weekly

Cebu – Legaspi eff 15JUN20 4 weekly

Cebu – Manila eff 01JUN20 1 daily (2 daily from 15JUN20)

Cebu – Ozamiz eff 17JUN20 3 weekly

Cebu – Puerto Princesa eff 17JUN20 3 weekly

Cebu – Tacloban eff 15JUN20 5 weekly

Cebu – Zamboanga eff 15JUN20 1 daily

Davao – Ilo Ilo eff 15JUN20 1 daily

Davao – Manila eff 01JUN20 1 daily (2 daily from 15JUN20)

Davao – Panglao (Tagbilaran) eff 01JUN20 1 weekly (No operation 02JUN20 – 14JUN20, 1 daily from 15JUN20)

Davao – Zamboanga eff 01JUN20 1 weekly (No operation 02JUN20 – 15JUN20, 1 daily from 16JUN20)

General Santos – Ilo Ilo eff 17JUN20 3 weekly

Manila – Bacolod eff 01JUN20 1 daily (except 03JUN20 – 07JUN20)

Manila – Basco eff 08JUN20 4 weekly

Manila – Busuanga eff 02JUN20 1 weekly (5 weekly from 09JUN20)

Manila – Butuan eff 08JUN20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 15JUN20)

Manila – Cagayan de Oro eff 03JUN20 3 weekly (1 daily from 15JUN20)

Manila – Caticlan eff 08JUN20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 16JUN20)

Manila – Cotabato eff 08JUN20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 15JUN20)

Manila – Dipolog eff 08JUN20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 22JUN20)

Manila – Dumaguete eff 03JUN20 3 weekly (1 daily from 12JUN20)

Manila – General Santos eff 08JUN20 4 weekly

Manila – Ilo Ilo eff 01JUN20 1 daily

Manila – Kalibo eff 10JUN20 3 weekly

Manila – Laoag eff 02JUN20 1 weekly (4 weekly from 09JUN20, 8 from 15JUN20)

Manila – Legazpi eff 10JUN20 3 weekly

Manila – Ozamiz eff 08JUN20 4 weekly (5 weekly from 22JUN20)

Manila – Pagadian eff 02JUN20 1 weekly (4 weekly from 09JUN20)

Manila – Panglao (Tagbilaran) eff 05JUN20 3 weekly (5 weekly from 12JUN20)

Manila – Puerto Princesa eff 08JUN20 4 weekly (1 daily from 15JUN20)

Manila – Roxas eff 08JUN20 4 weekly

Manila – Siargao eff 01JUN20 1 weekly (3 weekly from 08JUN20, 1 daily from 22JUN20)

Manila – Tacloban eff 01JUN20 3 weekly (1 daily from 08JUN20, 2 daily from 22JUN20)

Manila – Zamboanga eff 01JUN20 1 weekly (1 daily from 10JUN20)

Zamboanga – Tawi Tawi eff 15JUN20 3 weekly