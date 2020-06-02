Aeroflot June 2020 International operations as of 01JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Aeroflot Russian Airlines in June 2020 is operating limited International service, with regular weekly service on 7 routes. Due to travel restrictions, reservation is only available on one-way connection basis on certain routes.

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Belgrade 1 weekly A320 (Day 6)
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Frankfurt 1 weekly 777-300ER (Day 5)
Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow 1 weekly A330-200 (Day 6)
Moscow Sheremetyevo – New York JFK 1 weekly 777-300ER (Day 7 on 07JUN20, Day 6 from 13JUN20)
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Paris CDG 1 weekly A321 (Day 5)
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Prague 1 weekly A320
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330-300 (Day 5 from SVO)

Reservations for International flights to/from Moscow remains not available for travel up to 31JUL20 for the moment.