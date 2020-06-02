Cathay Pacific July 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 01JUN20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Cathay Pacific in the last few days gradually filed changes to its schedule and inventory, as interim schedule extended to late-July 2020. For the month of July 2020, the airline continues to restore various long-haul flights, with additional frequencies added in the second half.

Planned changes as of 01JUN20 as follows. Further changes remain possible.

Hong Kong – Amsterdam 3 weekly A350-1000XWB (5 weekly from 18JUL20)
Hong Kong – Frankfurt 3 weekly A350-1000XWB (5 weekly from 20JUL20)
Hong Kong – London Heathrow 5 weekly A350-1000XWB (1 daily from 20JUL20)
Hong Kong – Los Angeles 4 weekly A350-1000XWB (1 daily from 15JUL20)
Hong Kong – Melbourne 3 weekly A350-1000XWB (4 weekly from 21JUL20)
Hong Kong – New York JFK 3 weekly 777-300ER
Hong Kong – Paris CDG eff 20JUL20 3 weekly A350-1000XWB
Hong Kong – San Francisco 3 weekly A350-900XWB (4 weekly from 18JUL20)
Hong Kong – Sydney 5 weekly A350-1000XWB (1 daily from 20JUL20)
Hong Kong – Toronto 3 weekly A350-1000XWB
Hong Kong – Vancouver 1 daily 777-300ER/A350-900XWB