Vietnam Airlines later this month plans one-time charter flight to Angola, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline currently schedules to operate 6813-mile Hanoi – Luanda sector on nonstop basis.
Operational schedule remains subject to change.
VN008 HAN0515 – 1205LAD 787 11JUN20
VN008 LAD1505 – 0940+1HAN 787 11JUN20
Vietnam Airlines schedules one-time Angola charter in June 2020
