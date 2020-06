Austrian June 2020 operations as of 31MAY20

Austrian Airlines from mid-June 2020 plans to resume scheduled operations, initially operating service within Europe and to the Middle East. Planned operation from 15JUN20, as of 31MAY20, as follows.



Vienna – Amsterdam eff 15JUN20 5-6 weekly E195

Vienna – Athens eff 15JUN20 3-4 weekly A319

Vienna – Basel/Mulhouse eff 18JUN20 4 weekly Dash8

Vienna – Belgrade eff 24JUN20 3 weekly Dash8/E195

Vienna – Berlin Tegel eff 15JUN20 11 weekly A319/E195/Dash8

Vienna – Bologna eff 29JUN20 2 weekly Dash8

Vienna – Brussels eff 15JUN20 7 weekly E195

Vienna – Bucharest eff 18JUN20 1 daily E195

Vienna – Copenhagen eff 17JUN20 3-5 weekly E195

Vienna – Dubrovnik eff 21JUN20 2 weekly E195

Vienna – Dusseldorf eff 15JUN20 6-9 weekly E195

Vienna – Frankfurt eff 15JUN20 12-14 weekly E195/A319

Vienna – Geneva eff 18JUN20 4 weekly Dash8

Vienna – Graz eff 22JUN20 1 daily Dash8

Vienna – Hamburg eff 15JUN20 6-8 weekly E195

Vienna – Innsbruck eff 22JUN20 1 daily Dash8

Vienna – Kosice eff 22JUN20 4 weekly Dash8-Q400

Vienna – Kyiv Borispil eff 23JUN20 3 weekly E195

Vienna – Larnaca eff 15JUN20 5 weekly (1 daily from 24JUN20)

Vienna – London Heathrow eff 15JUN20 8-10 weekly A319

Vienna – Munich eff 15JUN20 12 weekly Dash8

Vienna – Nice eff 28JUN20 1 weekly E195

Vienna – Paris CDG eff 15JUN20 6-8 weekly A319

Vienna – Podgorica 30JUN20 Dash8

Vienna – Prague eff 22JUN20 4-5 weekly Dash8

Vienna – Prishtina eff 18JUN20 3 weekly E195

Vienna – Rome eff 29JUN20 1 weekly E195

Vienna – Sarajevo eff 15JUN20 3-4 weekly Dash8/E195

Vienna – Skopje eff 15JUN20 4 weekly Dash8

Vienna – Sofia eff 15JUN20 4 weekly Dash8/E195

Vienna – Split eff 27JUN20 2 weekly E195

Vienna – Stockholm Arlanda eff 17JUN20 4-6 weekly E195

Vienna – Stuttgart eff 15JUN20 5-6 weekly Dash8/E195

Vienna – Tel Aviv eff 18JUN20 3 weekly A319

Vienna – Thessaloniki eff 19JUN20 2 weekly E195

Vienna – Tirana eff 15JUN20 2-3 weekly E195

Vienna – Venice eff 29JUN20 2 weekly Dash8

Vienna – Warsaw eff 22JUN20 3 weekly Dash8

Vienna – Zagreb eff 29JUN20 2 weekly Dash8

Vienna – Zurich eff 15JUN20 9-13 weekly E195/Dash8



Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions.