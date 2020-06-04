Jetstar Japan S20 International cancellations as of 02JUN20

Jetstar Japan earlier this week extended International service cancellations. As of 02JUN20, latest service cancellation as follows. Note the effective date is based on Japan departure.
Nagoya Chubu – Manila Cancelled until 29JUN20
Osaka Kansai – Manila Cancelled until 30JUN20
Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong Cancelled until 31JUL20
Tokyo Narita – Manila Cancelled until 30JUN20
Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong Cancelled until 29JUN20
Tokyo Narita – Taipei Taoyuan Cancelled until 31JUL20
