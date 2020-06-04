Air Canada S21 Calgary – Tokyo aircraft changes as of 04JUN20

Air Canada in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Calgary – Tokyo Narita route, for summer 2021 season. Upon service resumption on 27MAR21, the Star Alliance carrier schedules Boeing 787-8 aircraft on this route, as the airline concluded Mainline Boeing 767 service on 02JUN20.



AC009 YYC1315 – 1435+1NRT 788 x1

AC010 NRT1625 – 1035YYC 788 x2



Service increases to 7 weekly from 03MAY21. The Star Alliance carrier on Tuesday (02JUN20) operated last Boeing 767-300ER scheduled service, as AC439 from Montreal to Toronto.