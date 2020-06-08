Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands to resume Aalborg service in late-June 2020

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands last week filed additional route for its expanded interim schedule, where the airline plans to resume Vagar/Faroe Islands – Aalborg route. The airline will resume this route from 25JUN20, operating twice weekly.



RC480 FAE0700 – 0945AAL 319 4

RC480 FAE0700 – 0945AAL 320 7



RC481 AAL1030 – 1125FAE 319 4

RC481 AAL1030 – 1125FAE 320 7



Previously reported, the airline’s expanded interim schedule from 15JUN20 also includes the following:



Vagar/Faroe Islands – Billund 2 weekly

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Copenhagen 1 daily

Vagar/Faroe Islands – Reykjavik Keflavik 2 weekly (3 weekly from 22JUN20)