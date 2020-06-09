Vietnam Airlines in mid-May 2020 introduced 5 new domestic routes, as the airline expands domestic operations. New routes launched in May 2020 includes the following.
Hai Phong – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang eff 20MAY20 3 weekly
Ho Chi Minh City – Tuy Hoa eff 16MAY20 1 daily
Thanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot eff 27MAY20 3 weekly
Vinh – Buon Ma Thuot eff 19MAY20 4 weekly
Vinh – Da Lat eff 19MAY20 3 weekly
Vietnam Airlines expands domestic routes in late-May 2020
