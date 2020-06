SunExpress Germany June 2020 operations as of 08JUN20

SunExpress Germany this week plans to resume scheduled passenger service, initially on flights to/from Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Stuttgart. Planned operation for the month of June 2020, as of 08JUN20 as follows.



Dusseldorf – Adana eff 11JUN20 3 weekly

Dusseldorf – Kayseri eff 12JUN20 3 weekly

Dusseldorf – Ordu-Giresun eff 13JUN20 2 weekly

Dusseldorf – Trabzon eff 13JUN20 2 weekly

Frankfurt – Ankara eff 13JUN20 1 weekly

Frankfurt – Kayseri eff 12JUN20 2 weekly

Stuttgart – Adana eff 11JUN20 1 weekly

Stuttgart – Ankara eff 15JUN20 2 weekly

Stuttgart – Kayseri eff 11JUN20 2 weekly

Stuttgart – Trabzon eff 16JUN20 1 weekly



Additional routes and frequencies will be added by late-June and early-July 2020.