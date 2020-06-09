Air China July - Oct 2020 Shanghai – Europe preliminary aircraft changes as of 08JUN20

Air China in preliminary schedule filing adjusted planned operational aircraft, where selected service between Shanghai and Europe sees Boeing 777 operating, instead of A350. Planned preliminary aircraft changes as of 08JUN20 as follows.
Shanghai Pu Dong – Frankfurt 01JUL20 – 31JUL20 777-300ER replaces A350-900XWB, 1 daily
CA935 PVG1135 – 1720FRA 77W D
CA936 FRA2000 – 1255+1PVG 77W D
Shanghai Pu Dong – London Heathrow 01JUL20 – 24OCT20 777-300ER replaces A350-900XWB, 3 weekly
CA849 PVG0425 – 0940LHR 77W 135
CA850 LHR1230 – 0640+1PVG 77W 135
Planned frequency listed above remains subject to change, pending on CAAC’s International service restrictions.
