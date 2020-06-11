Eurowings removes planned Windhoek service resumption in late-June 2020

Lufthansa in its latest route network filed changes for Eurowings service. As of 09JUN20, planned Eurowings service on Frankfurt – Windhoek route has been removed from its listing. At time this post goes to press, the airline continues to display 3 weekly flights from 30JUN20, however reservation remains unavailable.



EW1278 FRA2000 – 0620+1WDH 332 246

EW1279 WDH0820 – 1850FRA 332 357