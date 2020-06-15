Hawaiian Airlines resumes Portland OR service in July 2020

Hawaiian Airlines from July 2020 plans to resume Honolulu – Portland OR route, announced by the airline last week. Planned operation from 01JUL20, on board Airbus A321neo, as follows.



HA026 HNL1220 – 2045PDX 321 D

HA025 PDX0815 – 1055HNL 321 D



The airline has extended its interim schedule to 14JUL20, which sees the airline continue to operate 1 daily flight each to following destinations in the Continental US, for the period of 01JUL20 – 14JUL20: Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.