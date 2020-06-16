Turkish Airlines delays Osaka service resumption to March 2021

Turkish Airlines as of Monday 15JUN20 filed changes for Istanbul – Osaka Kansai route, previously scheduled from 03OCT20. Latest adjustment sees the Star Alliance carrier operating 5 weekly flights from 29MAR21, the launch of summer 2021 season.
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route. This route is a service resumption, previously served until January 2017.
TK086 IST0140 – 1820KIX 789 x37
TK087 KIX2250 – 0505+1IST 789 x37
