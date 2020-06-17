SAS July 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 16JUN20

SAS yesterday (16JUN20) announced its planned operation in July 2020. For long-haul route, it includes service resumption on Copenhagen – San Francisco route, effective from 02JUL20. This route will be served twice weekly.



SK935 CPH1205 – 1420SFO EQV 47

SK936 SFO1610 – 1150+1CPH EQV 15



As schedule change remains incomplete, operational aircraft tentatively shows A330/340/350. For July 2020, the airline also operates following long-haul routes:



Copenhagen – Chicago O’Hare 4 weekly

Copenhagen – Newark 5 weekly