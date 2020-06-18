Vietnam Airlines on Wednesday (17JUN20) updated planned International operation. Latest revision sees the removal of planned various service resumption on regional routes in July 2020. Planned International operation for the period of 17JUN20 – 31JUL20 as follows.
Hanoi – Frankfurt 1 weekly
Hanoi – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly (3 weekly in June)
Hanoi – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly
Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly (3 weekly in June)
Vietnam Airlines revises International service in June/July 2020
