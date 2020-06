Air Iceland Connect resumes Greenland service in July 2020

Air Iceland Connect from July 2020 plans to resume service to Greenland, initially operating Reykjavik (Domestic) – Nuuk route. From 03JUL20, Dash8-200 aircraft will operate this route once weekly on Fridays.



NY407 RKV1135 – 1255GOH DH2 5

NY408 GOH1340 – 1900RKV DH2 5

Current schedule listing and available flights for reservation calls for second weekly flight to be added from 03AUG20, along with other service between Iceland and Greenland.