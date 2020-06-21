Delta South Africa service changes from late-Oct 2020; New service to Cape Town

By Jim Liu

Posted

Delta Air Lines during the weekend of 21JUN20’s schedule update further adjusted service to South Africa. From 24OCT20, the Skyteam member will operate Atlanta – Johannesburg – Cape Town – Atlanta triangle routing, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.

This will replace existing Atlanta – Johannesburg vv sector with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. Following operational schedule is effective 01NOV20 – 09MAR21.

DL204 ATL1745 – 1545+1JNB1715+1 – 1930+1CPT2130+1 – 0645+2ATL 359 D

Cape Town is Delta’s new destination in South Africa, available for reservation.