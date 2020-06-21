Delta South Africa service changes from late-Oct 2020; New service to Cape Town

Delta Air Lines during the weekend of 21JUN20’s schedule update further adjusted service to South Africa. From 24OCT20, the Skyteam member will operate Atlanta – Johannesburg – Cape Town – Atlanta triangle routing, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.



This will replace existing Atlanta – Johannesburg vv sector with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. Following operational schedule is effective 01NOV20 – 09MAR21.



DL204 ATL1745 – 1545+1JNB1715+1 – 1930+1CPT2130+1 – 0645+2ATL 359 D



Cape Town is Delta’s new destination in South Africa, available for reservation.