United W20 Newark – Delhi aircraft changes as of 19JUN20

United Airlines in winter 2020/21 season is adjusting operational aircraft for Newark – Delhi route, where the airline schedules Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, from 24OCT20. The 777-300ER to replace -200ER on this route, from 24OCT20 to 26MAR21 (EWR departure).
Following schedule effective 01NOV20 – 13MAR21.
UA082 EWR2055 – 2130+1DEL 77W D
UA083 DEL2345 – 0435+1EWR 77W D
United W20 Newark – Delhi aircraft changes
