China Southern International charters week of 23JUN20

China Southern Airlines during the week of 23JUN20 plans to operate various inbound charter flights to Mainland China. The following is based on flight schedule published in the OAG.
Lagos – Shenzhen
CZ8394 LOS1905 – 1615+1SZX 789 29JUN20
London Heathrow – Zhengzhou
CZ5246 LHR1620 – 0935+1CGO 380 29JUN20
Manchester – Guangzhou
CZ5244 MAN1620 – 1105+1CAN 77W 25JUN20
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nanchang
CZ8380 SVO1800 – 0715+1KHN 789 24JUN20
Toronto – Chengdu
CZ8432 YYZ1100 – 1340CTU 380 23JUN20
