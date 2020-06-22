Iran Air in recent schedule update filed expanded service to the UK, where the airline plans to operate Tehran Imam Khomeini – Manchester nonstop route. From 04JUL20, Airbus A330-200 aircraft to operate this route on Saturdays.
IR753 IKA0555 – 0900MAN 330 6
IR752 MAN1030 – 2015IKA 330 6
The airline continues to operate 3 weekly Tehran Imam Khomeini – London Heathrow service with A330.
Iran Air adds Manchester service from July 2020
