Iran Air adds Manchester service from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Iran Air in recent schedule update filed expanded service to the UK, where the airline plans to operate Tehran Imam Khomeini – Manchester nonstop route. From 04JUL20, Airbus A330-200 aircraft to operate this route on Saturdays.

IR753 IKA0555 – 0900MAN 330 6
IR752 MAN1030 – 2015IKA 330 6

The airline continues to operate 3 weekly Tehran Imam Khomeini – London Heathrow service with A330.


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.