AirDo July 2020 operations

AirDo yesterday (24JUN20) released planned operation for July 2020, as the airline continues to restore service. Latest adjustment as follows.



Hakodate – Nagoya Chubu 1 daily

Sapporo New Chitose – Kobe 1 daily

Sapporo New Chitose – Nagoya Chubu 2 daily

Sapporo New Chitose – Sendai 1 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Asahikawa 2 daily (3 daily from 22JUL20)

Tokyo Haneda – Hakodate 2 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Kushiro 1 daily (2 daily from 22JUL20)

Tokyo Haneda – Memanbetsu 1 daily (2 daily from 22JUL20)

Tokyo Haneda – Obihiro 1 daily (2 daily from 22JUL20)

Tokyo Haneda – Sapporo New Chitose 7 daily (9 daily from 22JUL20)