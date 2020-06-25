China Airlines Group July 2020 International operations as of 24JUN20

China Airlines Group since earlier this month provided daily update to its planned passenger operation on its website. For the month of July 2020, planned operation as of 23JUN20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely and various travel restrictions will impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights. Note specified departure date listed below is based on TPE departure.



Kaohsiung – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly A330-300

Kaohsiung – Xiamen 1 weekly 737-800 (Mandarin Airlines service)

Taipei Song Shan – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Amsterdam 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok 3 weekly A350-900XWB (4 weekly from 10JUL20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Beijing Capital eff 13JUL20 1 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Brisbane 1 flight by A350-900XWB every 14 days

Taipei Taoyuan – Chengdu 1 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Frankfurt 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Taipei Taoyuan – Hanoi 1 weekly A350-900XWB (2 weekly from 19JUL20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong 1 daily 737-800

Taipei Taoyuan – Jakarta 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Taipei Taoyuan – Koror eff 15JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Taipei Taoyuan – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow 1 weekly A350-900XWB (Previously reported, this route will temporary replace London Gatwick service until 24OCT20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles 2 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly from 19JUL20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Manila 5 weekly 737-800

Taipei Taoyuan – Melbourne 1 flight by A350-900XWB every 14 days

Taipei Taoyuan – New York JFK eff 26JUL20 1 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Penang 1 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Phnom Penh 1 weekly 737-800

Taipei Taoyuan – San Francisco 2 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Singapore 1 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 15JUL20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Sydney 1 flight by A330-300 every 14 days

Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 22JUL20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Vancouver 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Taipei Taoyuan – Xiamen 2 weekly A330-300 (Mandarin Airlines service)

Taipei Taoyuan – Yangon 09JUL20 / 26JUL20 737-800