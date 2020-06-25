airmalta Summer 2020 operations as of 24JUN20

airmalta in the last few days revised planned operation from July 2020, when it plans to resume regular passenger service on 01JUL20. Latest revision sees additional 4 routes being added: Lyon, Marseille, Palermo and Rome. Planned operation as of 24JUN20 as follows.



Malta – Berlin Tegel eff 01JUL20 2 weekly

Malta – Catania eff 01JUL20 7 weekly

Malta – Dusseldorf eff 01JUL20 2 weekly

Malta – Frankfurt eff 02JUL20 5 weekly

Malta – Geneva eff 10JUL20 2 weekly

Malta – Luxembourg eff 04JUL20 2 weekly

Malta – Lyon eff 09JUL20 2 weekly

Malta – Marseille eff 09JUL20 2 weekly

Malta – Munich eff 01JUL20 5 weekly

Malta – Palermo eff 17JUL20 5 weekly

Malta – Prague eff 04JUL20 2 weekly

Malta – Vienna eff 02JUL20 5 weekly

Malta – Zurich eff 11JUL20 2 weekly



Upon service resumption, scheduled service will be operated by Airbus A320ceo and A320neo.