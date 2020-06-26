BA CityFlyer July 2020 operations as of 25JUN20

BA CityFlyer this week resumed regular scheduled passenger service, followed by the re-opening of London City Airport. For the period of 01JUL20 – 31JUL20, the airline schedules 112 departures from London City on 9 routes, compared to 32 routes with 1897 departures (based on 08MAR20 OAG schedules).



London City – Dublin eff 20JUL20 5 weekly E190

London City – Edinburgh eff 20JUL20 5 weekly E190

London City – Florence eff 10JUL20 3 weekly E190

London City – Glasgow eff 20JUL20 5 weekly E190

London City – Ibiza eff 10JUL20 1 daily E190

London City – Isle of Man eff 21JUN20 6 weekly ATR42 (Loganair aircraft)

London City – Malaga eff 10JUL20 3 weekly E190

London City – Manchester 2 flights from LCY on 31JUL20 with E190

London City – Palma Mallorca eff 10JUL20 3 weekly E190