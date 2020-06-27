China Southern Sep/Oct 2020 Guangzhou – Jakarta preliminary aircraft changes

China Southern in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Guangzhou – Jakarta route, as early as 01SEP20, subject to travel restrictions and CAAC’s interim International flight policy. The carrier intends to operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on 1 of 2 daily flights, replacing Airbus A321neo aircraft.
CZ3037 CAN0830 – 1215CGK 32Q D
CZ387 CAN1840 – 2230CGK 789 D
CZ388 CGK0905 – 1520CAN 789 D
CZ3038 CGK1315 – 1935CAN 32Q D
