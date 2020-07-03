Gulf Air removes planned Mykonos seasonal service in S20

Gulf Air in recent schedule update removed planned new service launch to Mykonos, scheduled as seasonal operation. The airline previously planned to operate Bahrain – Mykonos – Athens – Bahrain routing, from 02JUL20 to 15SEP20. Previously planned schedule as follows.



GF035 BAH0125 – 0540JMK 320 24

GF035 BAH0940 – 1355JMK 320 6



GF036 JMK0640 – 0725ATH0825 – 1235BAH 320 24

GF036 JMK1455 – 1540ATH1640 – 2050BAH 320 6



Overall service to Athens for the remainder of summer season is now scheduled as 4 weekly, instead of 6 weekly.