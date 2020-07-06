Atlantic Airways resumes UK and seasonal Spain service in 4Q20

Atlantic Airways in October 2020 plans to resume service to the UK, as the airline restores Vagar/Faroe Islands – Edinburgh service on 01OCT20. Reservation is now available.



Vagar/Faroe Islands – Edinburgh eff 01OCT20 2 weekly A319 (schedule below 01OCT20 – 24OCT20)

RC414 FAE1055 – 1220EDI 319 1

RC414 FAE1445 – 1610EDI 319 4



RC415 EDI1305 – 1430FAE 319 1

RC415 EDI1655 – 1820FAE 319 4



Schedule on/after 29OCT20 varies, with a mix of A319/320neo. Separately, the airline will maintain its winter seasonal service to Gran Canaria/Las Palmas, largely unaffecte



Vagar/Faroe Islands – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 27DEC20 1 weekly A320

RC496 FAE0730 – 1255LPA 32A

RC497 LPA1345 – 1940FAE 32A



Initially service operates on 27DEC20, followed by Day 2 from 05JAN21 to 23MAR21. A319 operates from 12JAN21.