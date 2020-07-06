Atlantic Airways in October 2020 plans to resume service to the UK, as the airline restores Vagar/Faroe Islands – Edinburgh service on 01OCT20. Reservation is now available.
Vagar/Faroe Islands – Edinburgh eff 01OCT20 2 weekly A319 (schedule below 01OCT20 – 24OCT20)
RC414 FAE1055 – 1220EDI 319 1
RC414 FAE1445 – 1610EDI 319 4
RC415 EDI1305 – 1430FAE 319 1
RC415 EDI1655 – 1820FAE 319 4
Schedule on/after 29OCT20 varies, with a mix of A319/320neo. Separately, the airline will maintain its winter seasonal service to Gran Canaria/Las Palmas, largely unaffecte
Vagar/Faroe Islands – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 27DEC20 1 weekly A320
RC496 FAE0730 – 1255LPA 32A
RC497 LPA1345 – 1940FAE 32A
Initially service operates on 27DEC20, followed by Day 2 from 05JAN21 to 23MAR21. A319 operates from 12JAN21.
Atlantic Airways resumes UK and seasonal Spain service in 4Q20
Posted
Atlantic Airways in October 2020 plans to resume service to the UK, as the airline restores Vagar/Faroe Islands – Edinburgh service on 01OCT20. Reservation is now available.