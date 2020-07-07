Edelweiss expands A330/340 short-haul network in S20

Edelweiss during summer 2020 season plans to increase widebody aircraft service on short-haul routes, including various European and North African destinations. Planned A330/340 service as of 03JUL20 as follows.



Zurich – Antalya

A330-300 operates 1 weekly during following period: 04JUL20 – 25JUL20 (Day 6), 31JUL20 – 28AUG20 (Day 5), 28SEP20 – 19OCT20 (Day 1)

A340-300 operates 1 weekly (Day 6) from 01AUG20, 2nd weekly on Day 3 from 30SEP20



Zurich – Faro

04JUL20 – 25JUL20 A330-300 operates 1 weekly (Day 6)

01AUG20 – 15AUG20 A340-300 operates 1 weekly (Day 6)



Zurich – Hurghada A340-300 operates 1 weekly during following period: 02AUG20 – 30AUG20 (Day 7), 20SEP20, 01OCT20 – 22OCT20 (Day 4)

Zurich – Ibiza 04JUL20 – 25JUL20 A340-300 operates 1 weekly (Day 6)

Zurich – Irakleion eff 05JUL20 A340-300 operates 2 weekly (4 weekly from 23SEP20)

Zurich – Kos A340-300 operates on 18JUL20

Zurich – Larnaca eff 26SEP20 A340-300 operates 2 weekly

Zurich – Palma Mallorca

A330-300 operates on 06JUL20, 09JUL20, and 1 weekly (Day 1) from 28SEP20 to 19OCT20

A340-300 once again operates from 01JUL20 to 19SEP20, 1 weekly (Day 6; 5 weekly 01JUL20 – 05JUL20)



Zurich – Prishtina A330-300 and A340-300 operates various dates throughout summer, except late-August and early-September

Zurich – Skopje 04JUL20 – 15AUG20 A340-300 operates 1 weekly (Day 6)