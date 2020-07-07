Eurowings expands Varna service in 3Q20

Eurowings starting this week is expanding seasonal offering to Varna in Bulgaria, where the airline launches additional 4 routes from Germany. Planned operation as follows.



Hamburg – Varna 09JUL20 – 27SEP20 2 weekly A320

Hannover – Varna 14JUL20 – 27SEP20 2 weekly A320 (Eurowings Europe A320 operating in August)

Leipzig – Varna 09JUL20 – 27SEP20 2 weekly A320 (A319 also operates in August)

Munich – Varna 06JUL20 – 25SEP20 2 weekly A320 (Eurowings Europe A320 operating in August)



In addition to new German departures listed above, the airline will also continue to offer following routes:

Dusseldorf – Varna 06JUL20 – 26SEP20 3 weekly A320 (A319 also operates in August)

Stuttgart – Varna 09JUL20 – 27SEP20 3 weekly A320