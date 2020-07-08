JAL Increases Dalian service in July 2020

By Jim Liu

JAL starting this week is restoring 2nd weekly flight on Tokyo Narita – Dalian route, announced by the airline on Monday (06JUL20). The 2nd weekly flight will operate on Saturdays from 11JUL20, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

JL829 NRT0900 – 1110DLC 789 6
JL829 NRT0935 – 1145DLC 789 4

JL820 DLC1225 – 1620NRT 789 6
JL820 DLC1300 – 1655NRT 789 4

