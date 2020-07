AirAsia Japan resumes regular service in August 2020

AirAsia Japan from August 2020 will resume scheduled passenger service, announced by the airline last week. Service will resume on 01AUG20, including new route launch to Fukuoka.



Nagoya Chubu – Fukuoka eff 01AUG20 1 daily, new route (Operational schedule varies on 09AUG20 and 11AUG20. This route originally scheduled to commence in April)

DJ031 NGO0630 – 0755FUK 320 6

DJ031 NGO0715 – 0840FUK 320 13

DJ035 NGO1455 – 1620FUK 320 x136



DJ032 NGO0915 – 1035NGO 320 136

DJ036 NGO1655 – 1815NGO 320 x136



Nagoya Chubu – Sapporo New Chitose eff 01AUG20 1 daily (2 daily on selected dates in August)

Nagoya Chubu – Sendai eff 01AUG20 1 daily