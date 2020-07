Cathay Pacific July/August 2020 operations as of 08JUL20

Cathay Pacific in the last few days extended interim schedule into August 2020, while additional adjustment filed for planned service in July 2020. As of 08JUL20, planned operation between 12JUL20 and 31AUG20 as follows.



Additional changes remain possible, pending on various travel restrictions and market demand. Selected routes may see passenger traffic rights variation.



Cathay Dragon

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 3 weekly A330-300 (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Hong Kong – Chengdu eff 12JUL20 2 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 12JUL20)

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Hong Kong – Xiamen eff 12JUL20 2 weekly A330-300



Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong – Amsterdam 2 weekly A350-1000XWB

Hong Kong – Bangkok 5 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 12JUL20)

Hong Kong – Delhi eff 01AUG20 777-300ER

Hong Kong – Frankfurt eff 12JUL20 2 weekly A350-1000XWB

Hong Kong – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – Jakarta 3 weekly A330-300 (4 weekly from 02AUG20. Selected dates in July operated by 777-300)

Hong Kong – London Heathrow 4 weekly A350-1000XWB

Hong Kong – Los Angeles 4 weekly A350-1000XWB (7 weekly from 06AUG20)

Hong Kong – Manila 1 daily A350-1000XWB (A330-300 from 01AUG20)

Hong Kong – Melbourne 2 weekly A350-1000XWB

Hong Kong – Mumbai eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Hong Kong – New York JFK 3 weekly A350-1000XWB

Hong Kong – San Francisco 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Singapore 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Sydney 4 weekly A350-1000XWB

Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly A330-300 (7 weekly from 01AUG20. Selected dates operated by A350-1000XWB)

Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Toronto 3 weekly A350-1000XWB (5 weekly from 20AUG20)

Hong Kong – Vancouver 5 weekly A350-900XWB