Air Albania adds London service from late-July 2020

Air Albania in late-July 2020 is launching service to the UK, where the airline schedules Tirana – London Stansted route. From 26JUL20, Airbus A319 aircraft to operate this route once weekly on Sundays.
ZB2015 TIA1830 – 2030STN 319 7
ZB2016 STN2130 – 0130+1TIA 319 7
