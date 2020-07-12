Wizz Air Abu Dhabi schedules October 2020 launch

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has outlined its planned operation when it begins operation in October 2020, now available for reservation on its website. The airline will be using IATA code 5W with Airbus A321 aircraft. Schedules listed below is effective 25OCT20, the start of winter timetable. Operational schedule may vary for the period of 02OCT20 – 24OCT20.



Abu Dhabi – Athens eff 02OCT20 3 weekly

5W7007 AUH1230 – 1615ATH 321 135

5W7008 ATH1650 – 2330AUH 321 135



Abu Dhabi – Borg el Arab (Alexandria) eff 02OCT20 3 weekly

5W7017 AUH0710 – 0940HBE 321 135

5W7018 HBE1025 – 1605AUH 321 135



Abu Dhabi – Kutaisi eff 01OCT20 2 weekly

5W7011 AUH0710 – 1135KUT 321 47

5W7012 KUT1210 – 1610AUH 321 47



Abu Dhabi – Larnaca eff 03OCT20 2 weekly

5W7005 AUH1125 – 1410LCA 321 26

5W7006 LCA1450 – 2040AUH 321 26



Abu Dhabi – Odessa eff 01OCT20 2 weekly

5W7001 AUH1125 – 1455ODS 321 47

5W7002 ODS1530 – 2250AUH 321 47



Abu Dhabi – Yerevan eff 03OCT20 2 weekly

5W7013 AUH0710 – 1125EVN 321 26

5W7014 EVN1205 – 1610AUH 321 26



Between July and September 2020, Wizz Air Hungary (W6) is gradually shifting service from Dubai al Maktoum to Abu Dhabi, including following: Bucharest (01JUL20), Budapest (launched on 01JUL20 but not covered on Airlineroute), Cluj (16SEP20), Katowice (15SEP20) and Sofia (15SEP20).