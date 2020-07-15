Air Senegal European network changes from August 2020

Air Senegal from August 2020 is adjusting European service, when the airline resumes scheduled service on International routes. The new adjustment sees Barcelona and Marseille service each served on nonstop terminator basis, instead of 3 weekly triangle routing.



The new nonstop terminator service for both Barcelona and Marseille will be served by A319, however Marseille will see aircraft changes with the introduction of A321 service from 22SEP20. Previously highlighted on Airlineroute, the airline’s Airbus A321 features lie-flat beds in Business Class, configuration is J16Y149.



Dakar – Barcelona eff 06AUG20 2 weekly A319

HC423 DSS0045 – 0740BCN 319 47

HC424 BCN1055 – 1410DSS 319 47



Dakar – Marseille eff 15AUG20 2 weekly A319 (A321 operates from 22SEP20)

HC425 DSS0100 – 0810MRS 319 26

HC426 MRS1030 – 1355DSS 319 26



Dakar – Paris CDG eff 02AUG20 4 weekly A330-900neo (Day x246), increasing to 5 weekly from 29AUG20

HC403 DSS0015 – 0745CDG 330 x24

HC404 CDG1040 – 1425DSS 330 x24