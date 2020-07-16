Nordwind adds Sochi – Saratov service from late-July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Russian carrier Nordwind later this month plans to add new seasonal route from Adler/Sochi, where the airline schedules one weekly Adler/Sochi – Saratov flight. From 31JUL20 to 11SEP20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route.

N4342 AER1300 – 1555GSV 73H 5
N4341 GSV1655 – 1750AER 73H 5

About The Author...

