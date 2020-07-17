China Airlines from late-July 2020 plans to resume Taipei Taoyuan – New York JFK route, initially operating once weekly with Boeing 777-300ER. First flight is scheduled to depart Taipei on 26JUL20 (Sunday), New York JFK on 28JUL20 (Tuesday). In August, service departs Taipei on Thursdays.
CI012 TPE1735 – 2035JFK 77W 4
CI011 JFK0135 – 0505+1TPE 77W 6
China Airlines to resume New York service in late-July 2020
