Jazeera Airways removes planned London resumption from August 2020

Kuwaiti-carrier Jazeera Airways in the last few days filed additional inventory changes on its website, including the closure of Kuwait City – London Gatwick, as of 0945GMT 16JUL20. The airline previously planned service reduction from 7 to 3 weekly, when the airline resumes scheduled operation from 01AUG20.



Previously planned schedule as follows.



J9001 KWI0910 – 1400LGW 32N 4

J9001 KWI0930 – 1420LGW 32N 2

J9001 KWI1220 – 1710LGW 32N 6



J9002 LGW1455 – 2315KWI 32N 4

J9002 LGW1535 – 2355KWI 32N 2

J9002 LGW1810 – 0230+1KWI 32N 6