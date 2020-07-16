Jazeera Airways removes planned London resumption from August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Kuwaiti-carrier Jazeera Airways in the last few days filed additional inventory changes on its website, including the closure of Kuwait City – London Gatwick, as of 0945GMT 16JUL20. The airline previously planned service reduction from 7 to 3 weekly, when the airline resumes scheduled operation from 01AUG20.

Previously planned schedule as follows.

J9001 KWI0910 – 1400LGW 32N 4
J9001 KWI0930 – 1420LGW 32N 2
J9001 KWI1220 – 1710LGW 32N 6

J9002 LGW1455 – 2315KWI 32N 4
J9002 LGW1535 – 2355KWI 32N 2
J9002 LGW1810 – 0230+1KWI 32N 6


Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.