Addendum as of 17JUL20: Jazeera Airways network adjustment from August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Airlineroute yesterday (16JUL20) filed update on Jazeera Airways’ revised network upon service resumption on 01AUG20. In the original post, it was stated following routes is cancelled between August and October (for London Gatwick post, it was stated the airline has removed planned service resumption, based on the airline's booking system on the website).

Kuwait City – Al Ain 4 weekly
Kuwait City – Bahrain 11 weekly
Kuwait City – Dammam 4 weekly
Kuwait City – Jeddah 7 weekly
Kuwait City – Karachi 2 weekly
Kuwait City – Kathmandu 7 weekly
Kuwait City – Lahore 3 weekly
Kuwait City – London Gatwick 7 weekly (Previously planned to reduce to 3 weekly upon resumption)
Kuwait City – Mashhad 6 weekly
Kuwait City – Osh 2 weekly
Kuwait City – Sharjah 2 weekly

Advised by various sources including the airline’s press partner, the route suspension and frequency reduction is in compliance with Kuwaiti Authority’s capacity restriction between August 2020 and January 2021, limiting to 1000 seats per day. Routes listed above, including London Gatwick, is expected to be resumed in the future when the authority eases the restriction.

