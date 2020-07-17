Scoot completes Taipei / Seoul operation schedule revision from mid-August 2020

Scoot in the last 18 hours completed schedule changes for its planned service resumption Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon route. Previously reported on Airlineroute on 14JUL20, the airline will operate this route twice weekly, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Operational schedule and flight number have been revised, reflecting the airline’s latest bulletin issued to travel agents.



TR880 SIN0825 – 1315TPE1415 – 1750ICN 788 57

TR881 ICN1905 – 2045TPE2145 – 0215+1SIN 788 57



Separately, the airline also opened reservation for Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan sector in the first half of August 2020. The airline will continue to operate 1 weekly flight with 787-9 until 09AUG20.



TR996 SIN0900 – 1350TPE 789 7

TR997 TPE1505 – 1935SIN 789 7