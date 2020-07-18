Emirates Sep 2020 – Mar 2021 service reductions as of 2215GMT 18JUL20

Emirates in this past week’s schedule update filed schedule changes between 01SEP20 and 27MAR21, as the airline reduces operational frequencies on various routes.



As of 2215GMT 18JUL20, planned service reduction as follows. Additional network adjustment will be filed in the next few weeks.



Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled (this route will not be resumed from 28MAR21. This route has been removed, not part of this week’s schedule update)

Dubai – Bangkok Nonstop sector reduces from 5 to 4 daily (EK374/375 A380 cancelled)

Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop sector reduces from 16 to 14 weekly (Barcelona – Mexico City sector unchanged)

Dubai – Brisbane Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (EK434/435 A380 cancelled)

Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 4 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating (EK043/044 777-300ER cancelled)

Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (EK061/062 A380 cancelled)

Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Hong Kong Nonstop sector reduces from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating (EK386/387 777-300ER cancelled)

Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 to 3 daily (2 daily A380 and 1 daily 777-300ER)

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER

Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 to 1 daily upon service resumption, A380 operating

Dubai – London Stansted Reduce from 2 to 1 daily upon service resumption, 777-300ER operating (Overall service for London reduces from 11 to 8 daily)

Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Milan Malpensa Nonstop sector reduces from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating (Milan Malpensa – New York JFK sector unchanged)

Dubai – Munich Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled (1-stop via Athens maintained with 777-300ER)

Dubai – Stockholm Arlanda eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Sydney Nonstop sector reduces from 3 to 2 daily (EK416/417 777-300ER/A380 cancelled. Sydney – Christchurch sector unchanged)

Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating (EK125/126 777-300ER cancelled)