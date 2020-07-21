Korean Air in August 2020 schedules limited service to New Zealand, as the airline schedules 2 Seoul Incheon – Auckland round trip flights, as of 20JUL20. The Skyteam carrier to operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on this route.
KE129 ICN2120 – 1145+1AKL 789 11AUG20 / 25AUG20
KE130 AKL1945 – 0500+1ICN 789 13AUG20 / 27AUG20
Korean Air schedules limited Auckland service in August 2020
Posted
